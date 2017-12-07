Heydar Aliyev Center to host exhibition of Caravaggio’s works

+ ↺ − 16 px

An exhibition titled “Caravaggio - Opera Omnia” will open in the Heydar Aliyev Center Dec. 13, Trend reports.

The exhibition will feature up to 40 reproductions of works by Michelangelo Merisi da Caravaggio (1571-1610), the famous Italian painter, founder of realism, one of the prominent representatives of the Baroque period.

Digital technologies were applied when preparing the high-quality reproductions, which correspond to the real dimensions of the painter’s works.

The exhibition organized with the support of the Italian Foreign Ministry in 2003 was held in several countries, and was last shown in Georgia.

The exhibition in the Heydar Aliyev Center will last until January 24, 2018.

