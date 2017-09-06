Heydar Aliyev Foundation distributes gifts to children with special needs in Pakistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development (CADD) Dr. Tariq Fazal Ch. has said Pakistan and Azerbaijan enjoy cordial relations that have grown with the each passing day.

The minister also lauded the efforts of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and President of the Foundation Mrs. Mehriban Aliyeva for carrying out various humanitarian projects in Pakistan, according to AzerTag. The minister expressed these views while speaking on the occasion of a special ceremony held at the Special Education department under the aegis of the Embassy of Azerbaijan. The function was held to distribute gifts among the special children on the occasion of Eid.

The minister further said, “I feel happy and joyful while celebrating Eid-ul-Azha in advance with Children with disabilities.

Ambassador of Azerbaijan Ali Alizada delivered speech on behalf of First Lady and President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva.

He said Pakistan was the first country who recognized Azerbaijan on its independence. Both Muslim countries are supporting politically, socially and culturally with each other at every regional and international forum. Azerbaijan fully supports Pakistan on issue of occupied Kashmir.

He further said, starting from 2005 the first lady of Azerbaijan initiated a series of healthcare, education, development and humanitarian projects in all provinces of Pakistan.

Within the plan of action, the hepatitis B vaccination, check up and treatment were carried out at Edhi Home, Akbar Care Institute for Cerebral Palsy in Peshawar and equipped ambulance and thousands of blood collection bags to Hamza Foundation.

He further said, during the holy month of Ramazan annually the Foundation hosted iftars to beneficiaries of Pakistan Sweet Homes and other orphanages in all fours provinces of Pakistan.

Foundation also carried out action on Eid ul Adha distributing meat of hundreds of animals to the people and inmates of sweet homes. In 2004 the Foundation inaugurated Heydar Aliyev Water Supply Scheme of Tank district of Dera Ismael Khan.

Because of her great humanitarian work, the First Lady of Azerbaijan has been awarded the title of Symbol of Humanity, Women of 2012 by Women Volunteers Organization and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Excellence Award 2013.

Earlier Mr. Azhar Sajjad, Director General Special Education delivered welcome speech in the program and welcome the distinguish guests and special children in the Program.

