Heydar Asadov appointed as co-chairman of Azerbaijan-Bulgaria joint commission

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on Sept. 25 making a change to the March 6, 2008 decree that approved the Azerbaijani composition of the Aze

Under the change, the words “Ziya Mammadov, Minister of Transport of Azerbaijan” in part 1 of the decree are replaced with the words “Heydar Asadov, Minister of Agriculture of Azerbaijan”.

Thus, Heydar Asadov has been appointed the new Azerbaijani co-chairman of the Joint Commission on Trade-Economic and Scientific-Technical Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria, Trend reports.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been instructed to forward to the Bulgarian side a relevant notice of the change made by the decree.

News.Az

