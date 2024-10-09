Hezbollah claims ambush on Israeli troops near Lebanon border

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hezbollah claimed that it ambushed Israeli troops overnight with an improvised explosive device (IED) as Israeli forces attempted to advance toward the town of Blida, near the border.

Separately, Hezbollah said it pushed back an Israeli platoon trying to enter the Labouneh area, close to the coast in western Lebanon, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. Israel has not commented on the specific incidents.Earlier, the Israeli side informed that a soldier had been "severely injured" in combat in southern Lebanon on Wednesday, and that two others were "severely injured" on Tuesday.As a reminder, Israel said yesterday that troops were entering western Lebanon. The invasion, which began last Monday, had previously been concentrated in the east.

News.Az