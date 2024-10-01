Hezbollah claims to have fired missiles at Mossad HQ near Tel Aviv

On Tuesday, Lebanon’s Hezbollah announced it had targeted the Israeli military intelligence base at Glilot, near Tel Aviv.

In a statement, the Iran-backed group claimed to have "launched salvoes of Fadi 4 rockets at the Glilot base of the military intelligence’s Unit 8200 and the Mossad headquarters located on the outskirts of Tel Aviv," News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

There has been no immediate confirmation from Israeli authorities regarding the alleged attack.On Tuesday night, the Israeli army announced a limited ground operation in the border areas of southern Lebanon."In accordance with the decision of the political echelon, a few hours ago, the IDF began limited, localized, and targeted ground raids based on precise intelligence against Hezbollah terrorist targets and infrastructure in southern Lebanon. These targets are located in villages close to the border and pose an immediate threat to Israeli communities in northern Israel," the statement reads.

