Hezbollah clashes with Israeli soldiers in southern Lebanon

Hezbollah reports clashes with Israeli forces that crossed into southern Lebanon, with the Israeli military confirming at least eight soldier fatalities, News.Az reports citing Al Jazeera.

“The [Israeli army] announced that seven more soldiers have fallen,” it said in a statement on Wednesday, after announcing the death of a first soldier in Lebanon earlier in the day.The soldiers were killed in two separate events, military officials said.The statement came as Hezbollah said its fighters were engaging Israeli forces inside Lebanon on Wednesday, reporting ground clashes for the first time since Israel began its ground advance earlier this week.The Lebanese armed group said that after surveilling Israeli soldiers sheltering in a house outside the Lebanese village of Kfar Kila, its fighters detonated an explosive device in the building and then targeted it with bullets and rocket-propelled grenades.

