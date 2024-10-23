Hezbollah confirms death of its leader Hashem Safieddine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Safieddine was killed in a bombing carried out by Israeli warplanes on Beirut's southern suburb, the Israeli military confirmed on Tuesday. The attack targeted a building where, according to Israel, Hezbollah's main underground intelligence headquarters were located.Safieddine was a cousin of former Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. After Israel assassinated Nasrallah in September, Safieddine was widely presumed to be the successor.Safieddine was also a member of the Shura Council, Hezbollah's highest military-political body, responsible for decision-making and setting the group's policies.Since Sept. 23, the Israeli army has been launching intensive airstrikes on Lebanon in an escalation with Hezbollah.Israel has been intensifying raids and shelling in southern and eastern regions of Lebanon, as well as Mount Lebanon and the southern suburbs of Beirut. In addition, Israel announced the launch of a ground operation near the border with southern Lebanon earlier this month.

