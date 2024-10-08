Hezbollah launches over 100 rockets into northern Israel – VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hezbollah has fired more than 100 rockets into northern Israel, targeting the Haifa and Krayot areas and describing the action as "a large salvo of missiles."

Massive shelling of #Haifa, Acre and Krayot - 100 rockets from #Lebanon.



Residents of the area are asked to stay in bomb shelters.



The heaviest shelling of Haifa since the beginning of the war. pic.twitter.com/UVrpscWIeb — News.Az (@news_az) October 8, 2024

The Israeli military also said it detected 85 rocket launches from Lebanon at just after midday local time, and most of them were intercepted but "several crashes were detected in the area", News.Az reports, citing foreign media. A further 20 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory, the Israel Defense Forces added a short while later.Israel's Magen David Adom ambulance service said a 70-year-old woman had been injured by shrapnel, as it shared video appearing to show a building that had been hit. Israeli media also reported a building in Kiryat Yam in Haifa had been damaged.Haifa, the country's third largest city, has a population of around a quarter of a million. It was hit yesterday for the first time in nearly 20 years.

News.Az