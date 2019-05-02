High-level meeting within World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue held in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

A high-level meeting of representatives of international organizations dedicated to “Building the partnership for the Sustainable Development Goals” was held wi

Moderator of the event, UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Ghulam Isaczai said that the main objective of 17 Sustainable Development Goals jointly adopted by the world leaders on January 1, 2016 is to solve the main problems facing humanity today.

While expressing gratification with participation in such a significant forum, Assistant Director-General for Social and Human Sciences at UNESCO Nada Al-Nashif thanked the Azerbaijani government for organizing the event at such a high level.

“Today there is a need to promote the ideas of peace and security,” she added.

Al-Nashif also stressed that dialogue and partnership play an important role in ensuring peace and security in the world.

The 5th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue under the motto "Building dialogue into action against discrimination, inequality and violent conflict" kicked off in Baku on May 2.

The forum, which is being held May 2-3 in Baku, hosts more than 20 events with the participation of high-ranking officials from over 105 countries and more than 35 international organizations. The event is being broadcast by the UN on its official website.

The event has been organized by the Azerbaijani government and the Ministry of Culture, and the partners are UNESCO, the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations, the World Tourism Organization, the Council of Europe and ISESCO.

During the event, exhibitions and music programs will be organized for guests.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ghana Shirley Botchwey, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uruguay Rodolfo Nin Novoa, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Gambia Mamadou Tangara, Minister of Culture of Montenegro Aleksandar Bogdanovic, Minister of Culture of Mali Ramatoulaye Diallo, Minister of Culture of Algeria Meriem Merdaci, Head of Organization for Culture and Islamic Relations of Iran Abouzar Ebrahimi Torkaman, Minister of Culture, Information and Tourism of Kyrgyzstan Azamat Zhamankulov, Minister of Information and Youth Affairs of Kuwait Mohammad Aljabri, Minister of Internal Affairs of Montenegro Mevludin Nuhodzic and Minister of Education of Myanmar Myo Thein Gyi are participating in the forum.

News.Az

