High-tech prosthetics workshop to be set up in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

High-tech prosthetics workshop is to be set up in Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has ordered the establishment of a high-tech prosthetics lab under the Prosthetic and Orthopedic Rehabilitation Center of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population, according to AzerTag. The lab will create artificial replacements for missing body parts of those who became disabled while protecting territorial integrity and constitutional system of Azerbaijan.

Under the presidential order, the ministry will get two million manats from the President`s Contingency Fund for the establishment of the lab.

News.Az

News.Az