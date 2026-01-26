Highway crash injures six in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan

+ ↺ − 16 px

A traffic accident on the Nakhchivan–Ordubad highway has left six people injured, according to local authorities.

The incident occurred on January 25 in the Babek district, near the village of Cheshmebasar. A NAZ-Lifan vehicle collided with a Khazar-brand car, resulting in injuries to all six occupants involved in the crash, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Those injured include Zahid Aliyev, Ejan Rahimli, Salman Aliyev, Shehana Aliyeva, Ayla Aliyeva, and Turgut Alibeyli. All were taken to the emergency department of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Hospital, where they are receiving medical care.

Police officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after the collision. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances of the accident.

No further details on the condition of the injured individuals have been released at this time.

News.Az