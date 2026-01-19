Over 39 kg of heroin seized at Julfa customs in Azerbaijan

Over 39 kg of heroin seized at Julfa customs in Azerbaijan

More than 39 kilograms of heroin hidden using a special concealment method were seized at the Julfa customs checkpoint in Nakhchivan, authorities said on Monday.

According to the Nakhchivan Main Customs Department, the drugs were discovered during an inspection of a transit truck carrying “plastic cover panels” from Iran to Poland. Officers found 780 packages of heroin tightly packed inside the panels to make detection more difficult, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The narcotics, with a total net weight of 39.3 kilograms, were removed from illegal circulation.

