Hikmat Hajiyev: Armenia deliberately destroyed cultural heritage in Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli

+ ↺ − 16 px

The scale and magnitude of destruction in the liberated Fuzuli region of Azerbaijan shows how Armenia is far from civilized world, Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, tweeted on Wednesday.

“Only facade of building has been left in Fuzuli. The scale and magnitude of destruction in deoccupied Fuzuli region of Azerbaijan shows how Armenia is far from civilized world. It is scorched earth policy. Vandalism and barbarism,” Hajiyev wrote.

The presidential aide noted that Armenia deliberately destroyed the cultural heritage in Fuzuli.

“It is not rain forest or jungle. It is also not city of apocalypse. It is ruins of Füzuli city of Azerbaijan. Razed to ground and abandoned. Let's the international community see the vandalism of Armenia. Deliberate destruction and pillage of property, cultural heritage,” he wrote.

“In 455 A.D Rome city burned and pillaged by tribes called Vandals. Their reputation sealed for all of history as synonymous with their act of destruction-Vandalism. After seeing Armenia's destruction in once prosperous Füzuli city vandalism may have new synonymous,” Hajiyev tweeted.

News.Az