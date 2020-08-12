Hikmet Hajiyev: Armenian diaspora impedes settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Armenian diaspora, with its destructive activities, impedes the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, said Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to Azerbaijan’s President - Head of the Foreign Affairs Policy Department of the Presidential Administration.

Hajiyev was commenting on the newly-approved National Security Strategy of Armenia.

“Armenia’s new National Security Strategy states that the country allegedly promotes freedom of speech and pluralism, and opposes terrorism and extremism. However, this is a complete lie,” he said.

The official reminded that recently Armenian community members barbarously attacked Azerbaijanis in Los Angeles, Brussels and other cities, leaving several people injured.

Hajiyev described all this as the result of Armenia’s extremist policy.

“The Armenian diaspora also promotes an unreasonable, mythical ideology based on Armenian exceptionalism. With its destructive activities, the Armenian diaspora impedes the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” he added.

News.Az