Hikmat Hajiyev: Azerbaijan continues consistently fighting COVID-19 globally

Azerbaijan continues consistently fighting COVID-19 pandemic at global level, Assistant to Azerbaijan’s president, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said.

Hajiyev made the remarks at a briefing in the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan on Friday.

He noted that initiated by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, a special session of the UN General Assembly will kick off today.

The official said that Azerbaijan’s fight against the pandemic is highly praised by the international community.

News.Az