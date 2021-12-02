Hikmat Hajiyev: Azerbaijan waited for 30 years for UNESCO to talk about country's destroyed cultural heritage

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has been waiting for 30 years for UNESCO to express its opinion on what was done regarding the cultural heritage of Azerbaijan, Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department at the Presidential Administration, said at Peace4Culture Partners Forum 2021 in Baku, News.Az reports.

Hajiyev noted that the cultural heritage in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan has been demolished and destroyed.

"We faced the phenomena of the systematic destruction of our cultural heritage, and we have been waiting for 30 years for UNESCO to organize a visit to Azerbaijan's liberated territories, to express its opinion on what was done against the cultural heritage of Azerbaijan," the presidential aide added.

News.Az

