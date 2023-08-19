Hikmat Hajiyev: France24 has "armenianized" the photo highlighting pain of Azerbaijani people, this is a disgusting form of propaganda

Hikmat Hajiyev: France24 has "armenianized" the photo highlighting pain of Azerbaijani people, this is a disgusting form of propaganda

Hikmat Hajiyev: France24 has "armenianized" the photo highlighting pain of Azerbaijani people, this is a disgusting form of propaganda

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Anti-Azerbaijani propaganda in France continues," Assistant to Azerbaijani President Hikmat Hajiyev wrote on his X (former Twitter) account, News.az reports.

Mr. Hajiyev noted that the photo claimed to belong to Armenians in the article published by France24 agency is actually a photo taken by Agence France-Presse (AFP) in 2020 and highlights the pain of the Azerbaijani people, adding that France24 has "armenianized" that photo.

"This is a disgusting form of propaganda, far from objectivity and journalistic ethics," Hikmat Hajiyev tweeted.

News.Az