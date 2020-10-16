Hikmat Hajiyev gives interview to foreign media outlets in connection with latest provocations of Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration gave an interview to El Mundo newspaper (Spain) and Euractiv portal on the latest provocations of Armenia.



The interviews are available via the following links:

https://www.elmundo.es/internacional/2020/10/16/5f886444fdddff835f8b469f.html

https://www.euractiv.com/section/azerbaijan/opinion/attacks-by-armenia-against-azerbaijani-civilians-and-critical-infrastructure-should-not-be-overlooked/

News.Az





