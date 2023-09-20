Hikmat Hajiyev: No civilian facilities were harmed during anti-terror measures

+ ↺ − 16 px

“During the anti-terror measures, Azerbaijan was very selective, very vigilant, and also quite extraordinarily sensitive with regard to the civilian objects and civilians. Therefore, precision-guided ammunition has been applied to avoid collateral damage to the civilians. As a result of these measures, there is simply no damages to civilians,” Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said in a media briefing hosted by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs for representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited to the country, News.az reports.

“During the counter-terrorism measures on the ground from the Azerbaijani side, SMS messages have been delivered to all households, all mobile subscribers in Karabakh region of Azerbaijan and warning the population and residents on the ground, especially civilians to keep a safe distance from the military objects and military installations,” the Assistant to Azerbaijani President noted.

News.Az