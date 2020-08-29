Hikmat Hajiyev: We are not quite happy with explanations of Russian side

Hikmat Hajiyev: We are not quite happy with explanations of Russian side

+ ↺ − 16 px

The armament of Armenia has recently caused serious concern for the Azerbaijani public and the state.

Report informs, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev told journalists.



According to H. Hajiyev, this issue was raised by President Ilham Aliyev before the President of Russia Vladimir Putin.

"Cargoes are being delivered from Russia in various directions, which causes concern for our public. We are not quite satisfied with the explanations of the Russian side. Our questions remain open. We are waiting for clarification on which grounds Armenia continues intensive armament. During the Tovuz events, Armenia once again demonstrated that it follows occupation policy. We are not satisfied with the answer that the planes are supposedly carrying construction materials. Construction materials can be transported in other ways as well, " Presidential Aide said.

News.Az





News.Az