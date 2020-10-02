Hikmet Hajiyev: Armenian leadership triggers panic among its people through fake statements

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan shared posts on his Facebook page that plunged his own people into panic, said Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Affairs Policy Department of the Presidential Administration.

Hajiyev made the remarks Friday at a briefing.

The official noted that according to the publications of Pashinyan, some drones were flying over Yerevan.

According to him, the Armenian PM also shared publications about the shooting down of these drones. Later these fake video footages, were removed.

News.Az