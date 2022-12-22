Hikmet Hajiyev discussed peace treaty talks between Azerbaijan-Armenia with U.S National Security Advisor

+ ↺ − 16 px

Assistant of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmet Hajiyev, held a phone conversation with the U.S National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, said the Azerbaijani diplomat on Twitter, News.az reports.

"Today had a telephone call with Jake Sullivan, National Security Advisor of the U.S. President. We reviewed bilateral ties, regional security issues, normalization, and peace treaty talks between Azerbaijan-Armenia. Expressed Azerbaijan's resolve to move forward regional peace agenda," the post reads.

Hikmet Hajiyev also conveyed legitimate concerns of Azerbaijan civil society protesting peacefully at the intersection of Lachin-Khankandi road.

"Conveyed legitimate concerns of Azerbaijan civil society protesting peacefully at the intersection of Lachin-Khankandi road on illicit mineral deposit exploitation and ensuing ecological damages. Alleged claims of Armenia on "blockade" is groundless, the futile attempt of black propaganda," Hikmet Hajiyev said.

News.Az