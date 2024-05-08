Historical achievement in righteous cause of Western Azerbaijan - STATEMENT

+ ↺ − 16 px

A historical achievement has been reached in the righteous cause of Western Azerbaijan, said a statement from the Western Azerbaijan Community on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

According to the statement, at the summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), held on May 4-5, 2024, in Banjul, Gambia, the 57 member states expressed their concern about the fate of Azerbaijanis forcibly expelled from Armenia and supported their peaceful, safe, and dignified return to their native lands.“Additionally, the heads of state and government strongly condemned the desecration and destruction of the Muslim cultural heritage in Armenia,” reads the statement.The Western Azerbaijan Community warmly welcomed this decision of the OIC summit. With this decision, the OIC has become the first international organization to express its support for the return of the Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia.The Western Azerbaijan Community also expressed confidence that the organization's unanimous support for the issue of Western Azerbaijan will facilitate the peaceful return of the expelled Azerbaijanis to their homes in Armenia.

News.Az