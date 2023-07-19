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Security Mission
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Britain’s flagship aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales has left Scotland for a deployment in the North Atlantic and High North as part of a security mission involving NATO allies and the Joint Expeditionary Force.07 May 2026-14:49
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SpaceX launched its first national security mission of the year on Friday night (Jan. 16), sending a batch of U.S. spy satellites into orbit from California.17 Jan 2026-10:59
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On Friday, the UN Security Council unanimously voted to extend the mandate of the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) for an additional year.31 Oct 2025-23:46
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The United Nations Security Council has unanimously approved a final extension of the long-standing peacekeeping mission in Lebanon, continuing it through the end of 2026.28 Aug 2025-22:58
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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called for the deployment of a European peacekeeping contingent to help secure the country amid the ongoing conflict with Russia. Speaking on the topic, Zelensky emphasized the scale of such an operation:24 Jan 2025-09:00
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The UN Security Council has adopted a draft resolution to establish the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), News.az reports citing foreign media.28 Dec 2024-02:00
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On Thursday, the UN Security Council unanimously approved a three-month extension of the mandate for the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), News.Az reports citing Anadolu agency.31 Oct 2024-22:44
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