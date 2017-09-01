Holiday fairs open in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Holiday fairs have opened in Baku in connection wıth Eid al-Adha.

the Ministry of Agriculture has today arranged sales fairs of sacrificial animals in the territory of Baku in order to meet demand of the population regarding Eid al-Adha. Small cattle male animals for the first time bred at the State Agricultural Production Enterprise LLC subordinated to the Ministry are put on sale.

Report informs that the statement came from Deputy Minister of Agriculture Ilham Guliyev who familiarized with the work of the fair in Khatai district (near Nargile coffee house).

"Nearly 3,000 sheep and goats were brought to the fair, all animals were examined and are healthy, marketable, Guliyev said.

The sale price of the animals is 95 AZN. Sale of sacrifice animals is being held in Narimanov district (Aliyar Aliyev Street 26, near Keshle market), Khatai district (near Nargile coffee-house), Sabail district (Seymur Mammadov Street 8, Badamdar settlement; near park) and Yasamal district (Sharifzadeh Street 196, Ideal restaurant yard).

