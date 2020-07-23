Hospital admissions, pneumonia cases drop 25% in Moscow, mayor says

+ ↺ − 16 px

The coronavirus situation in Moscow has improved over the past two weeks, since hospital admissions fell 25% as well as pneumonia cases, and there was a 20% drop in the number of patients on ventilators in intensive care units. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said in a televised interview with Rossiya’24 channel on Thursday.

"Moscow has passed its thresholds. We can say that in the past two weeks, the situation in Moscow has not deteriorated, but improved. Coronavirus pneumonia cases fell by approximately a quarter, which is one of the main indicators. Weekly hospital admissions decreased by a quarter as well. There is a 20-percent drop in critical patients on ventilators," Sobyanin said.

On July 16, Moscow started mass testing for SARS-CoV-2, offering free polymerase chain reaction tests (or PCR tests) to adults and children in 207 outpatient clinics. Thus, extra 5,000 tests were made available daily. Even though there is a dramatic increase in testing capacities, the number of new coronavirus cases changes little, remaining at a low level.

