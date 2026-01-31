House fire breaks out in Azerbaijan's Sumgayit - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A fire broke out at a private house in Sumgayit, but was quickly brought under control with no reported injuries, according to Azerbaijan’s emergency authorities.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan said it received a report via its 112 emergency hotline about a fire at a single-storey residential home in the Inshaatçılar settlement of Sumgayit, News.Az reports, citing the Ministry of Emergency Situations .

Firefighting units from the Sumgayit City Fire Protection Department were immediately dispatched to the scene. Thanks to their rapid response, the blaze in the 70-square-metre house was extinguished in a short time, preventing it from spreading to neighbouring buildings.

The fire damaged the flammable structural elements of the roof of the two-room house. No one was injured in the incident.

Authorities said the remaining parts of the house, as well as adjacent residential buildings, were successfully protected from the fire.

