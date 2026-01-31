House fire breaks out in Azerbaijan's Sumgayit - VIDEO
A fire broke out at a private house in Sumgayit, but was quickly brought under control with no reported injuries, according to Azerbaijan’s emergency authorities.
The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan said it received a report via its 112 emergency hotline about a fire at a single-storey residential home in the Inshaatçılar settlement of Sumgayit, News.Az reports, citing the Ministry of Emergency Situations .
Firefighting units from the Sumgayit City Fire Protection Department were immediately dispatched to the scene. Thanks to their rapid response, the blaze in the 70-square-metre house was extinguished in a short time, preventing it from spreading to neighbouring buildings.
The fire damaged the flammable structural elements of the roof of the two-room house. No one was injured in the incident.
Authorities said the remaining parts of the house, as well as adjacent residential buildings, were successfully protected from the fire.
By Aysel Mammadzada