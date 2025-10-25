Houston man arrested in violent home invasion targeting family and child

+ ↺ − 16 px

Joel Abarca arrested in connection with March 2024 Houston home invasion. Victims, including a child, were pistol-whipped and locked in a closet during the robbery.

A northwest Houston man, Joel Abarca, has been arrested in connection with a home invasion in which three people, including a child, were pistol-whipped and locked in a closet, News.Az reports, citing ABC13.

The incident occurred in March 2024 on the 13000 block of Eldridge Valley Drive. Authorities say Abarca is charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. A judge set his bond at $100,000 during a recent court appearance.

According to court documents, the home invasion was allegedly coordinated by a group of individuals. The suspects reportedly held two adults and a child at gunpoint, pistol-whipped them, and then locked them in a closet while robbing the home.

Investigators from Harris County confirmed that multiple suspects have been arrested previously, and recent evidence places Abarca at the scene. Court filings indicate he may have served as a lookout or coordinator during the crime.

Authorities continue to investigate the incident as additional details emerge.

News.Az