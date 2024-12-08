Houthi, Iraqi militias carry out drone strikes on Israel

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Houthi rebel group, Ansar Allah, in coordination with the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, has carried out drone strikes on a target in southern Israel, according to the movement’s military spokesperson, Yahya Sarea.

"The military operation targeted a vital facility in southern Israel with the use of several drones," he said, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. According to the Houthi spokesman, the operation also involved militias from the Islamic Resistance in Iraq.Following the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in the Gaza Strip, the Houthis warned that they would launch strikes on Israeli territory while barring ships associated with the Jewish state from passing through the waters of the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait until Tel Aviv ceased its military operation against Palestinian radical group Hamas in the embattled enclave. Since mid-November, dozens of civilian ships have been attacked by the Houthi in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

News.Az