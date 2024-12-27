Houthi rebels target Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport with hypersonic missile

+ ↺ − 16 px

Yemen's Houthi rebel group, Ansar Allah, has launched a hypersonic ballistic missile at Israel's Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv, according to the group's spokesman, Yahya Saria.

The missile, identified as a Palestine-2 hypersonic projectile, struck the airport in the Jaffa (Tel Aviv) area, resulting in casualties and a suspension of airport operation, News.Az reports, citing Al Masirah TV.

Saria confirmed the successful strike, describing it as part of a "special military operation" targeting the Israeli facility. The spokesman also mentioned that a drone strike carried out by the Houthis had destroyed a key Israeli target near Tel Aviv.Saria explained that the missile and drone attacks were in retaliation for an Israeli airstrike on Houthi-controlled territories in Yemen. He warned that the group's military capabilities allow them to target more critical sites in Israel, and vowed to continue their operations until Israeli aggression in Gaza ceases.On Thursday, Israeli aircraft attacked Houthi-controlled territory in Yemen. Massive strikes targeted Sanaa airport and the seaports of Hudaydah and Ras Isa. One of the strikes targeted the large Ras Kanatib power plant in Hudaydah. According to the latest reports, six people were killed in the strikes.

News.Az