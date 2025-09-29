Houthis claim another hypersonic missile strike on Israel

+ ↺ − 16 px

Yemen’s Houthi armed group has claimed responsibility for launching a hypersonic ballistic missile and two drones at targets in Israel.

In a statement, it said they fired a “Palestine 2 hypersonic ballistic missile with multiple warheads” at the Tel Aviv area and sent two drones towards Eilat in southern Israel overnight, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The group said the strikes were carried out “in response to the crimes of genocide and the dangerous escalation carried out by the Israeli enemy against our people in the Gaza Strip”, adding they would “continue to fulfil our religious, moral, and humanitarian duties until the aggression against Gaza stops”.

According to the Israeli military, the missile was successfully intercepted, without causing any injuries or damage. There were no reports about the two drones.

News.Az