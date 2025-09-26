Houthis claim hypersonic missile attack on Israel

+ ↺ − 16 px

Yemen's Houthi group said Friday that it had launched a hypersonic ballistic missile at Israel.

In a televised statement, Yahya Sarea, the Houthi military spokesman, said that the group launched a "hypersonic ballistic missile" toward a "sensitive target" in the Jaffa area in southern Tel Aviv on Thursday night, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

He said the missile forced a temporary halt of air traffic in the Ben Gurion Airport and caused thousands of Israeli residents to flee to shelters.

Sarea said the missile attack was in response to what he called "Israeli aggression" on the Palestinian territory of the Gaza Strip, as well as to the Israeli airstrikes that occurred hours earlier on Yemen's capital Sanaa.

Also in the statement, Sarea warned that all commercial and military ships and vessels transiting the narrow waters of the Bab al-Mandeb Strait and the Red Sea should identify themselves to the Houthi forces, otherwise they would be attacked.

In a statement on Thursday night, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said that the aerial defense systems intercepted a missile fired by the Houthis in Yemen, which came hours after Israel launched multiple airstrikes on Houthi targets in Sanaa on Thursday evening and caused eight deaths and 142 injuries so far.

The IDF said that the strikes on Sanaa were in response to the Houthi drone attack on Eilat, a Red Sea port city in southern Israel, that wounded 20 people.

The Houthis, who control much of northern Yemen, including the capital Sanaa, have been launching missile and drone attacks on Israel and targeting Israel-linked ships in the Red Sea since November 2023.

News.Az