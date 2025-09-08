Houthis say the attacked Ben Gurion, Ramon airports

The Houthis from Yemen's rebel Ansar Allah movement have attacked several targets in Israel, including Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion and Eilat’s Ramon airports, with the use of drones, the movement’s military spokesperson Yahya Saree said, News.Az reports citing Al Masirah.

"The Yemeni armed forces’ unmanned aviation units are conducting military operations for the second day in a row. In the course of the latest operation, they attacked the Lod airport (known as Ben Gurion Airport in Israel - TASS), the Ramon airport in Umm al-Rashrash (the Arab name for Eilat - TASS), and a critical facility in Dimon with the use three drones," he told the Houthi-controlled Al Masirah television channel.

He did not say, however, what was the target in the city of Dimon in the Negev desert, where a nuclear research center is located.