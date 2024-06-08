How immigration changes the demographic composition of Europe

By Kerim Sultanov



Immigration has become one of the key factors shaping the new demographic reality of Europe.

Figures speak for themselves: in many European countries, the share of the native population is decreasing, and this phenomenon is hard to ignore. However, opinions in society regarding the significance and consequences of these changes vary.Europe is facing a population decline issue. This is due to low birth rates and an aging population. As a result, many countries cannot maintain their population levels without attracting immigrants. In 2022 , about 1.2 million people legally entered the EU, and another 300,000 entered illegally. In the UK, the number of legal immigrants amounted to 700,000, while about 40,000 people entered the country illegally, accounting for approximately 0.4% and 1% of their population, respectively. These numbers show a significant increase in population due to immigration.The formation of the Schengen Area , which eliminated borders between EU countries, has significantly simplified movement within Europe. This created conditions for migration not only within the EU but also for attracting immigrants from outside its borders. Waves of immigration, starting with guest workers in the 1950s-60s, followed by refugees from the Yugoslav wars in the 1990s and the recent migration crisis, have made Europe one of the most attractive places for immigrants.The ethnic composition of Europe is changing under the influence of immigration. Countries with the highest share of populations born outside the EU include Sweden, Ireland, and Estonia. For example, Spain hosts 300,000 migrants from the UK, while France - 163,000. Meanwhile, Central and Eastern European countries, such as Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, and Bulgaria, show lower levels of immigration. These figures indicate that demographic changes affect Western and Northern European countries more strongly than Eastern ones.To understand current demographic changes, it is necessary to look at history. The flow of non-European immigration began in the 1950s when workers from former colonies started arriving in some Western European countries. These immigrants had children and grandchildren who also became part of European society. According to national statistical databases and Eurostat, Western European countries have the most significant shares of populations of non-European origin, reaching 14-18%.Immigrants, especially from non-European countries, exhibit higher birth rates compared to native residents. This leads to an increase in the share of populations of non-European origin among the younger generation. For example, in the UK, about 20% of the population is of non-European origin, and in Denmark, about 10% of the population is of non-Western origin. In countries such as France and the UK, birth rates among non-European immigrants are significantly higher than among natives.Immigrants concentrate in major cities, making demographic changes particularly noticeable. London, Paris, Amsterdam, and Berlin are becoming multinational metropolises where the share of the native population is significantly decreasing. These cities are becoming centers of ethnic diversity, creating both new opportunities and challenges for urban administrations. For example, in London, Birmingham, and Manchester, the white native population is a minority. Social integration of immigrants remains a significant challenge for many European countries . High levels of ethnic segregation and insufficient integration can lead to social tensions. For example, immigrants of Turkish origin in Europe show a low tendency for interethnic marriages, making their integration into European society difficult. Meanwhile, immigrants from India and the Caribbean in the UK are more likely to marry locals, contributing to better integration.Demographic changes in Europe will continue in the future. High birth rates among non-European immigrants and the constant influx of new immigrants will contribute to further growth in ethnic diversity. It is important to note that in some countries, such as the Netherlands or Denmark, birth rates among foreign women are already comparable to those of local women, which can be a positive signal for integration. European policymakers are developing strategies to manage migration flows and integration . It is important that these strategies consider both economic and social aspects. Implementing programs aimed at improving immigrants' access to education and the labor market can contribute to successful integration. Attention should also be paid to preventing ethnic segregation and maintaining intercultural dialogue.Immigrants play an important role in the economy of many European countries. They help fill labor shortages, especially in industries where locals are reluctant to work. This applies to both low-skilled jobs and high-skilled specialties. Immigrants also contribute to economic growth by increasing consumption and stimulating the development of various economic sectors. However, there are also challenges associated with integrating immigrants into the labor market and adapting them to local conditions.To understand how immigration will affect the demographic composition of Europe in the future, current birth rate trends and migration flows need to be considered. Immigrants, especially from non-European countries, continue to show high birth rates. At the same time, the aging native population and low birth rates among locals mean that the share of the population descended from immigrants will grow. This will lead to further increases in ethnic diversity and create new challenges and opportunities for European societies.Europe is on the threshold of significant demographic changes. Immigration already has a noticeable impact on the continent's ethnic composition and will continue to play a key role in shaping its future. It is important that European countries are prepared for these changes and develop effective integration strategies that contribute to creating a harmonious and inclusive society.

