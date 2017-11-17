How US taxpayers support Armenian lobby

+ ↺ − 16 px

A few days ago the Armenian edition of VOA prepared a reportage full of criticism of the leadership of Azerbaijan and calling Baku an aggressor.

The American multimedia broadcasting company Voice of America, financed by the US government, or in other words - the state taxpayers, and providing information to the international audience in more than 60 countries "dances to the bell" of the Armenian lobby, Novosti.Az reports.

At the same time, the spokesman for Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev became the main subject of criticism. In his Twitter microblog Hajiyev recently wrote about the links between ASALA (Armenian Secret Army of Liberation of Armenia) terrorist network and ANCA (Armenian National Committee of America) and openly accused one of the leaders of the Armenian community of the United States Aram Ambarian of racism and terrorism. Voice of America presents all this in a mocking manner, saying the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan ‘is trolling’ ANCA, while openly taking the latter’s side. It is no secret that ANCA, being a corrupt organization, continuously conducts propaganda and provocative lobbying activity against Azerbaijan.In turn, the Azerbaijani side has always raised this issue at appropriate levels. Considering this, the servitude to Armenians by the American company, whose history counts three quarters of a century, raises serious suspicions. According to Elman Nasirov, a member of the Milli Majlis (Parliament of the Republic of Azerbaijan), there are certain circles in the US to this day, strongly interested in the deterioration of relations between Baku and Washington. Such false information is aimed at this, primarily through provoking Azerbaijan.

"Naturally, the main roles here are played by the Armenian forces, who aim to mislead the world public by putting Azerbaijan in its eyes as an aggressor and to conceal the well-known facts that Armenia occupied 20% of the territory of Azerbaijan - not only Nagorno-Karabakh, but also seven regions around it, over 1 million Azerbaijanis became refugees as a result of Armenia's aggressive policy, and the UN Security Council adopted four resolutions in this connection that are still not being implemented. Azerbaijani side, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan, of course, cannot remain indifferent to all this," said the agency’s interlocutor. According to him, by disseminating such negative ideas Armenians do not leave a chance to resolve the Karabakh conflict. The parliamentarian added that at the moment the relations with the United States of Azerbaijan are at the level of strategic partnership, and thanks to the efforts of official Baku, the world public is provided with the true information about the essence of the conflict, and therefore all these attempts are doomed to failure.

News.Az

