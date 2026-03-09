HRW says Israel used white phosphorus over homes in Lebanon

Human Rights Watch (HRW) says there is evidence that white phosphorus munitions were fired over residential areas in southern Lebanon, raising concerns about possible violations of international humanitarian law.

In a new report, the rights organization said it verified seven photographs showing white phosphorus being used above homes in the town of Yohmor on March 3. The images also show fires breaking out in at least two houses in the area, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Ramzi Kaiss, a Lebanon researcher at Human Rights Watch, said the alleged use of the incendiary weapon over populated neighborhoods is “extremely alarming” and could have serious consequences for civilians.

White phosphorus is known for its intense incendiary effects and can cause severe burns, death, and long-term suffering if it comes into contact with people or structures.

Human Rights Watch urged authorities to investigate the incident and stressed that the use of such weapons in civilian areas may violate the rules of armed conflict.

News.Az