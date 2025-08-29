HSBC appoints Jason Henderson as interim U.S. CEO following McGeough’s departure

+ ↺ − 16 px

HSBC has named Jason Henderson as interim U.S. CEO after Lisa McGeough stepped down just months into the role. McGeough, who joined HSBC in 2021, is leaving to “pursue new opportunities,” according to a regulatory filing on Friday.

Henderson, a longtime HSBC executive, will continue his duties as deputy U.S. head of banking while serving in the interim position and will report to Michael Roberts, CEO of corporate and institutional banking, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The leadership change comes as HSBC continues to reshape its U.S. operations. The bank exited most of its U.S. consumer business in 2021, selling parts of its retail banking portfolio to Citizens Financial and Cathay General Bancorp, and closed its business banking operations in May to simplify operations.

Henderson brings nearly 20 years of experience at HSBC, including executive roles in the U.S. and Canada, and previously spent 13 years at RBC Capital Markets.

HSBC emphasized that the U.S. market “remains critical within HSBC’s international network and central to its growth strategy.”

