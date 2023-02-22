Yandex metrika counter

Hulusi Akar: Servicemen of Turkish Armed Forces pulled 304 people out of ruins alive

The servicemen of the Turkish Armed Forces rescued 304 people from the rubble after the earthquake that occurred in the southeast of the country, said Turkish National Defence Minister Hulusi Akar, News.az reports.

Akar also added that the bodies of 2 250 people were also removed under rubbles by servicemen.


News.Az 

