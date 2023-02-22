Hulusi Akar: Servicemen of Turkish Armed Forces pulled 304 people out of ruins alive
- 22 Feb 2023 10:19
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 182106
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/hulusi-akar-servicemen-of-turkish-armed-forces-pulled-304-people-out-of-ruins-alive Copied
The servicemen of the Turkish Armed Forces rescued 304 people from the rubble after the earthquake that occurred in the southeast of the country, said Turkish National Defence Minister Hulusi Akar, News.az reports.
Akar also added that the bodies of 2 250 people were also removed under rubbles by servicemen.