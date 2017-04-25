Human factor in center of Azerbaijani reforms: Parliament

+ ↺ − 16 px

The human factor is in the center of the reforms carried out in Azerbaijan, First Vice-Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Ziyafet Asgarov said Apr. 25.

He made the remarks in Baku at the 48th meeting of the Cultural, Educational and Social Affairs Committee of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation, Trend reports.

The main topic of the meeting was health cooperation.

Asgarov noted that in recent years Azerbaijan has built and renovated nearly 500 medical institutions.

“The most advanced technology and modern equipment are used in Azerbaijan’s healthcare sector; as a result, child and maternal mortality significantly decreased in the country,” according to him.

Asgarov further said that in the modern world, integration is rising to a new level and many modern achievements would be impossible without international cooperation.

