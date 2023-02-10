Humans could land on Mars within 10 years, Musk predicts

+ ↺ − 16 px

Humans will be able to land on the surface of Mars within 10 years, believes the founder of US company SpaceX, Elon Musk, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"I must admit to being congenitally optimistic, but I think 5 years is possible and 10 years is highly likely," he wrote on his Twitter account.

SpaceX is developing the reusable Starship, which is designed for flights to Mars and has a capacity of 100 people. Prototype spacecraft have already made several test flights back to Earth, but so far they have taken place within the Earth’s atmosphere. Of all the Starship flight tests, only the latest, in May 2021, went off without a hitch.

News.Az