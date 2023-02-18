Hungarian-Azerbaijani business forum held in Budapest

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Hungarian-Azerbaijani business forum has today been held in the Hungarian capital of Budapest as part of the 9th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Hungary Joint Intergovernmental Commission on economic cooperation, News.Az reports.

The forum brought together representatives of 26 Azerbaijani and 61 Hungarian companies.

Co-Chairs of the Joint Commission, Azerbaijani Minister of Labor and Social Protection Sahil Babayev, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó, as well as Head of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) Yusif Abdullayev, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors at Alat Free Economic Zone Authority Ismayil Manafov, Chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan’s Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA) Orkhan Mammadov addressed the forum.

The speakers emphasized the efforts of Azerbaijani and Hungarian heads of state and signed documents, which contributed to the constant expansion of bilateral cooperation agenda. They also described the enhancement of cooperation between the business circles of the two countries as one of the main objectives of the Azerbaijan-Hungary Joint Intergovernmental Commission.

They also praised Hungarian businessmen’s interest to join the large-scale reconstruction works carried out in the liberated Azerbaijani territories, describing the participation of friendly countries in the restoration of Karabakh as one of the priority issues.

The forum also featured meetings between the two countries’ businessmen, as well as discussions on future cooperation.

News.Az