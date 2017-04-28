Hungarian FM hails his country`s relations with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó has hailed his country`s bilateral relations with Azerbaijan.

"In the last 25 years, bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Hungary have steadily progressed and now the cooperation expands to all fields of life including the political, economic, cultural and people-to-people domains," said Szijjártó as he had an exchange of congratulatory letters with Azerbaijani FM Elmar Mammadyarov on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, AzerTag reports.

He noted that Azerbaijan and Hungary are strategic partners and close friends and mentioned the frequent high-level meetings and the recent successfully organized Hungarian Days in Baku as striking examples of this relationship.

Szijjártó emphasized that Hungary remains committed to developing and diversifying the bilateral relations in the best interests of the two countries.

In his letter addressed to his Hungarian counterpart, FM Mammadyarov said "the history of current intensified relations between our countries date back to the Middle Ages”.

Minister Mammadyarov mentioned that the strategic partnership relations and current highest level political dialogue between Azerbaijan and Hungary creates favorable opportunities for further development of mutual cooperation in all fields.

"The consistent and principal support of Hungary on the peaceful settlement of Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno Karabakh conflict on the basis of commonly accepted norms and principles of international law and within sovereignty, territorial integrity and internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan is highly appreciated," Mammadyarov added.

