Hungarian FM Peter Szijártó arrives in Azerbaijan

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary Peter Szijártó arrived in Azerbaijan, Mr. Szijártó wrote on his Facebook account, News.az reports.

According to him, the purpose of his visit is to participate in the meeting of the Consultative Council of the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC).

He said that in addition to the SGC, the ministers interested in laying the power line through the Caspian Sea will also gather in Baku: "Our colleagues from South-Eastern Europe will also be here. We hope that we will be able to make substantial progress in concretizing the diversification plans. Buying natural gas from the production of Azerbaijan is the most realistic scenario in terms of alternative sources of natural gas in Central Europe."

