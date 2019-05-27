Hungarian president congratulates Azerbaijani president

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hungarian President Janos Ader has sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

“Allow me to congratulate and express my best wishes to you and the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Republic Day,” the Hungarian president said.

“It is my great pleasure to note that the cooperation between our countries has been dynamically developing in recent years. Azerbaijan is an important partner for us, with whom we share common historical and cultural ties.”

“I can reaffirm that Hungary remains committed to further strengthening the relations between our countries and expanding our mutually beneficial cooperation,” President Ader said.

News.Az

News.Az