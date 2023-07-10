Hungarian president notes strategic partnership between Budapest and Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Favorable conditions have been created in Azerbaijan for the activities of Hungarian companies, Peter Szijarto, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade said, News.az reports.

He stressed the strategic partnership between Hungary and Azerbaijan.

Peter Szijarto noted on his Facebook page that despite difficult economic conditions, Hungary has shown excellent results in exports. He stressed that the increase in production in the country can contribute to the growth of exports.

Azerbaijan, according to the minister, is a strategic partner of Hungary, with which relations are established on the basis of mutual respect, providing Hungarian companies with excellent conditions for their activities.

News.Az