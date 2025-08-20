+ ↺ − 16 px

Oil supplies from Russia to Hungary through the Druzhba pipeline have resumed after repairs were carried out following a Ukrainian drone strike, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Tuesday.

Szijjarto, who spoke with Russian First Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin, said Russian specialists repaired the damage caused by the Aug. 18 attack. “Oil supplies to Hungary have been resumed,” he wrote on Facebook, thanking Moscow for restoring the flow, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

The minister urged that Ukraine not target the pipeline again, calling it “critical to our country’s energy supply.” He added, “This is not our war, leave us alone.”

The Druzhba (“Friendship”) pipeline is one of Europe’s largest oil transport routes, supplying several countries in Central and Eastern Europe.

