Hungary preparing plan for its companies to participate in restoration of Azerbaijan's liberated territories

Hungarian companies are interested in participating in the reconstruction and restoration of Garabagh, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Péter Szijjártó said at the meeting with the Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population of Azerbaijan Sahil Babayev within the framework of the 10th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Hungary Joint Intergovernmental Commission on economic cooperation, News.az reports.

Minister noted that a plan is being prepared in this regard:"We believe that the metioned plan will be finalized by November of this year and the sectors that the Hungarian companies may participate in will be determined. Hungarian companies will start contributing to the reconstruction of the region by the end of next year."

