Hungary says EU drives countries into cold war with China

Hungary says EU drives countries into cold war with China

+ ↺ − 16 px

The EU's policy towards China threatens to provoke an economic standoff with this country, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said, News.az reports citing Interfax .

"What the EU is forcing us to do or wants us to do is an economic cold war," Western media quote Orban as saying,His statements came shortly before EU countries approved a proposal to impose duties on imports of Chinese electric cars Orban noted that he would like to continue cooperation with both China and the European Union. According to him, it will be difficult to sell goods produced in EU countries if the world economy is divided into two blocs. Orban is also unsure whether Hungary will be able to maintain neutrality in the economic sphere.In September, Orban said that Chinese companies had promised to invest 9 billion euros in Hungary. The United States, however, criticized Hungary for establishing close ties with China.Note that during Orban's tenure as prime minister since 2010, Hungary has become an important trading partner for China.

News.Az