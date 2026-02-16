Hungary seeks Croatia help after Russian oil disruption

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hungary and Slovakia have asked Croatia to help facilitate Russian oil deliveries after supplies through Ukraine were disrupted, highlighting growing tensions over energy security in Central and Eastern Europe.

Hungary’s foreign minister said the request comes after oil flows through the Druzhba pipeline were halted following an attack in Ukraine on January 27. Ukrainian officials said the disruption was caused by a Russian strike on pipeline infrastructure, while Hungarian officials have accused Kyiv of failing to restore transit for political reasons, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Budapest says it wants Croatia to allow Russian oil shipments to reach Hungary and Slovakia via the Adria pipeline. Hungarian officials argue that existing sanctions exemptions allow the countries to import Russian oil by sea if pipeline deliveries are interrupted.

Ukraine has not publicly responded to the latest accusations. State-owned energy company Naftogaz also did not immediately comment on the situation.

Croatia signaled it could help address the supply disruption. Croatian officials said any assistance would comply with European Union rules and U.S. sanctions regulations.

The dispute highlights deep divisions within Europe over energy dependence on Russia. Hungary and Slovakia remain heavily reliant on Russian oil and gas and have resisted some European Union efforts aimed at cutting energy revenues linked to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has maintained relatively close relations with Moscow since the start of the war and has also opposed Ukraine’s potential future membership in the European Union.

The issue is unfolding amid broader diplomatic activity in the region. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is scheduled to meet Orban, with energy security among the expected topics of discussion.

The situation also reflects the wider geopolitical impact of the war in Ukraine, where energy supply routes have become a major point of political and economic tension across Europe.

News.Az