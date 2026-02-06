Trump endorses Orban ahead of Hungary’s April vote

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. President Donald Trump has publicly endorsed Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban ahead of Hungary’s parliamentary elections scheduled for April.

In a post published on his Truth Social platform, Trump praised Orban as a strong leader and highlighted shared political priorities, including efforts to curb illegal immigration and strengthen law enforcement, News.Az reports.

Trump described Orban as a leader with a proven record of delivering results and said he was honored to support his re-election bid again, after previously endorsing him during Hungary’s 2022 elections.

In his statement, Trump also pointed to what he described as strengthened ties between the United States and Hungary during his presidency, calling it a period of expanded cooperation between the two countries.

The endorsement comes at a politically sensitive time as Hungary prepares for national elections that are expected to draw close attention across Europe.

Orban has often taken positions that differ from many European Union partners, particularly regarding relations with Russia and energy policy.

Hungary remains among the few EU countries still heavily dependent on Russian oil and gas supplies. The Hungarian government has also faced criticism from some European leaders over its stance on Russia’s war in Ukraine and broader foreign policy positioning.

The upcoming election is expected to be closely watched by European and global observers, as its outcome could influence Hungary’s domestic policies and its role within the EU.

